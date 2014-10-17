FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse shuffles managers at its investment banking unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Friday shuffled managers at its investment banking division, appointing two new executives to head up the unit alongside Gael de Boissard.

Switzerland’s second-biggest bank said Jim Amine and Tim O‘Hara will join the executive board and partner with de Boissard to lead the division with immediate effect.

Amine will continue to be responsible for the investment banking department, while Tim O‘Hara will continue to run equities. Meanwhile, de Boissard will continue to head its fixed income business and will remain CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa and a member of the executive board.

Eric Varvel, who currently co-heads the investment banking division with de Boissard, will take up the role of chairman of the Asia Pacific and Middle East. He will step down from the executive board but continue to report to Chief Executive Brady Dougan. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

