Credit Suisse to make heavy Europe cuts - sources
June 25, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Credit Suisse to make heavy Europe cuts - sources

Sarah White, Douwe Miedema

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Credit Suisse is set to cut senior staff in its E uropean investment banking business by up to a third, three sources familiar with the matter said, as tighter regulation and weak markets hurt the sector.

“In the European investment banking business, they’re going to get rid of 60 directors and managing directors (MDs),” one of the people said, speaking anonymously.

The investment banking division involves advisory on mergers and acquisitions, stock market listings, financing and debt issues, as opposed to other areas of the broader investment bank that focus on securities trading.

“It’s about a third of the directors and 10 to 15 percent of the MDs,” this same person said, r eferring to what are typically two most senior job ranks in the banking world.

The lay-offs would happen in July, this person said, though often the formal process of redundancies can drag on for several months. A second person added the cuts could end up affecting between 20 and 30 percent of senior investment banking staff in Europe, depending on final numbers.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

