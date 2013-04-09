FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outgoing Deutsche Bank finance exec Jones to join CSuisse-memo
April 9, 2013 / 3:57 PM / 4 years ago

Outgoing Deutsche Bank finance exec Jones to join CSuisse-memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 9 (Reuters) - Outgoing Deutsche Bank finance expert Charlotte Jones will join Swiss bank Credit Suisse as head of group finance and investor relations in July, according to a memorandum seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

“Based in London, Charlotte will lead this newly combined function and report to me. She will join as a Managing Director and serve on the CFO Executive Committee,” Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said in an internal memo to staff.

Jones’s departure earlier this month from the German lender, where she was deputy to finance chief Stefan Krause, raised eyebrows because it was seen as a blow to Deutsche Bank’s stated efforts to raise female representation among its top ranks. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

