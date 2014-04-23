FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse hires Deutsche banker to cover power, utilities
April 23, 2014

Credit Suisse hires Deutsche banker to cover power, utilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has hired a senior banker from Deutsche Bank AG to boost its global power and renewables practice, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Jonathon Kaufman, who was a managing director at Deutsche Bank’s natural resources group, will join Credit Suisse in July and help cover power producers and utility companies, the memo said. A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

The appointment comes about a month after Credit Suisse hired senior banker Frank Napolitano from RBC Capital Markets as the bank’s global head of power and renewables banking. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

