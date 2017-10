ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is cooperating with a wide-ranging probe into whether some investment banks manipulated Libor, a global benchmark interest rate, the Swiss bank disclosed in its annual report released Friday.

“Credit Suisse is cooperating fully with these investigations,” the bank said in its first mention of the matter to shareholders.

Credit Suisse is not a panel bank for Yen Libor, Yen Tibor or Euroyen Tibor, it said. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)