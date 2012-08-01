FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse names DeNunzio global chairman of M&A
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Credit Suisse names DeNunzio global chairman of M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse named veteran investment banker David DeNunzio as global chairman of mergers and acquisitions, as part of a broader reshuffling of the group in recent weeks, according to an internal memo on Wednesday.

DeNunzio’s appointment comes after Steve Koch, who was co-chairman of the M&A group, decided to retire to become the deputy mayor of the city of Chicago, effective Sept. 4.

Scott Lindsay, who was the other co-chairman of the M&A group, was earlier named the global head of M&A.

DeNunzio will now be the sole chairman of the group.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.