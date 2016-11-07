SAN FRANCISCO Nov 7 Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Brian Marshall, a corporate development executive at cloud software firm HortonWorks Inc, to be a software-focused investment banker, according to a memo sent out by the bank.

Spokesman Thomas Baer confirmed the hiring and the contents of memo, which had been sent out last Friday.

Before joining HortonWorks in 2014, Marshall was a research analyst at ISI, which was later bought by Evercore Partners .

He had also been a portfolio manager at hedge fund D.E. Shaw where he ran "one of the largest dedicated, global TMT funds at the time," according to the memo.

"Brian brings significant technology experience to this role, along with strong connections to the software industry," Credit Suisse's global head of technology banking, David Wah, said in the memo.

Marshall will start in late November.

Credit Suisse has been hiring technology bankers to replenish its ranks after losing five bankers to Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp last spring.

Marshall is the last technology hire since Marco Chisari, a corporate development executive at Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund Mubadala was hired to be an M&A banker focused on technology last May.

Credit Suisse is currently ranked fourth in the M&A technology rankings this year, down a spot from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It is also ranked seventh in U.S. mergers and acquisitions, also down from a spot a year ago. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)