FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley's Hammond joins C.Suisse mining team
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 19, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Morgan Stanley's Hammond joins C.Suisse mining team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Investment bank Credit Suisse has appointed Morgan Stanley’s David Hammond as managing director and global head of metals and mining, in its Global Industrials Group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Hammond has spent his entire career to date at Morgan Stanley, joining in 1997. He advised on transactions including Arch Coal’s $3.4 billion acquisition of International Coal Group and Barrick Gold’s acquisition of Equinox Minerals.

Hammond, who will start in October and will initially be based in London, will report to Mark Echlin and Andy Lipsky, co-heads of Credit Suisse’s Global Industrials Group.

The memo, the content of which was confirmed by a spokesperson for the bank, said Hammond would be responsible for leading the bank’s metals and mining client coverage strategy on a global basis.

Metals and mining represents the largest fee pool in industrials, more than twice that of any other sector, the memo added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.