CS hires Irwin to head transportation banking-memo
June 18, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

CS hires Irwin to head transportation banking-memo

Soyoung Kim

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Rob Irwin as a managing director and global co-head of its transportation and autos group, the investment bank said in an internal memo to staff on Monday.

Irwin joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co where he had served as a managing director and global head of transportation investment banking. Prior to joining JPMorgan in 2008, he had held the same position at Bear Stearns & Co.

At Credit Suisse, Irwin will head the transportation and autos group together with Andrew Horrocks and report to Andy Lipsky and Mark Echlin, the co-heads of Credit Suisse’s global industrials group, according to the memo, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Among other deals, Irwin advised on United Parcel Service’s acquisition of Overnight and Ceva Logistics’ $1.9 billion purchase of TNT Logistics and $2 billion acquisition of EGL.

Irwin will be based in New York and is expected to start his new role in September, the memo said.

