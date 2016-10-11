FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Marc Smart to join Credit Suisse's investor relations team
October 11, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Marc Smart to join Credit Suisse's investor relations team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse named Marc Smart managing director of its investor relations team, effective Jan. 1.

Smart most recently worked at Citi where he was the chief operating officer and head of equity advisory for the financial institutions group in EMEA.

Smart will cover UK sell-side and pan European investor community, splitting his time between London and Zurich.

He will report to Adam Gishen, head of investor relations. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

