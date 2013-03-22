FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Credit Suisse CEO Dougan pay rises by one-third to 7.77 mln Sfr
March 22, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Credit Suisse CEO Dougan pay rises by one-third to 7.77 mln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Shafir’s year-ago pay in second paragraph)

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - Pay for Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan rose by more than one third to 7.77 million Swiss francs ($8.22 million) in 2012, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

Credit Suisse’s top earner two years running was Robert Shafir, promoted to co-head of the newly merged private bank and asset management unit in November. Shafir’s overall pay was 10.59 million francs last year, from 8.5 million francs a year earlier.

The pay figures were made public in Credit Suisse’s annual report, which was published on Friday.

$1 = 0.9456 Swiss francs Reporting By Katharina Bart

