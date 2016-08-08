FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse caps Zurich property sales by offloading prime site
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Credit Suisse caps Zurich property sales by offloading prime site

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has capped a series of downtown Zurich property divestments with the sale of a building on the up-market Bahnhofstrasse to investment fund Swiss Prime Anlagestiftung.

The sale was for more than 100 million Swiss francs ($102 million), the finnews.ch financial website reported on Monday.

A spokesman for Switzerland's second-biggest bank confirmed the sale but gave no financial details other than to say it would be booked in the third quarter as a sale-and-leaseback transaction. He gave no reason for the sale.

Swiss Prime Anlagestiftung, managed by Swiss Prime Site , also confirmed the transaction.

Credit Suisse, which made a second-quarter profit of 170 million francs, is in the midst of a revamp under Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam to focus more on wealth management and cut back on investment banking.

It has dismissed market speculation it may need fresh equity after a 6 billion franc capital raising round last year and plans to float part of its Swiss business, which the bank hopes will raise 2 billion to 4 billion francs.

The Leuenhof property -- once headquarters of Bank Leu, which was absorbed into Credit Suisse in 2012 -- now houses offices, luxury shops and a cafe.

$1 = 0.9828 Swiss francs Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Alexander Smith

