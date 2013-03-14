FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse settles National Century Financial lawsuit
March 14, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Credit Suisse settles National Century Financial lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Thursday it settled a lawsuit brought in connection with National Century Financial Enterprises, which went bankrupt in 2002.

The settlement will shave 134 million Swiss francs ($140.79 million) off its fourth quarter profit, which the Swiss bank has already reported.

“This agreement represents a full and final settlement in respect of this noteholder litigation against Credit Suisse,” Credit Suisse said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9518 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

