FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB not demanding cap hike for C.Suisse-paper
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

SNB not demanding cap hike for C.Suisse-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* SNB wants Credit Suisse to boost total capital position

* CoCo bonds already issued count, rather than planned ones

* Jordan says SNB report taken out of context

ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is not demanding Credit Suisse raise new equity to boost its capital, and would count contingent convertible bonds or CoCos if they had already been issued, Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying on Monday.

The SNB sent Credit Suisse shares tumbling 10 percent on June 14 when it said the bank should boost its loss-absorbing capital base this year by cutting risk, suspending dividends or issuing shares.

“We did not demand the issue of shares for Credit Suisse but the improvement of the capital situation overall,” Jordan told Germany’s Handelsblatt business daily, in an interview released ahead of publication on Tuesday.

“So-called CoCo bonds also count for us as loss-absorbing capital. But we only consider bonds already issued, which can really already absorb losses, and not those that are planned in the future,” he added.

Two Swiss newspapers have reported Credit Suisse is working on bringing forward from 2013 the planned issue of 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.3 billion) of CoCos to the Olayan family and Qatari fund, the bank’s biggest existing shareholders.

Credit Suisse has declined to comment on those reports.

Asked whether the SNB had made the situation harder for the bank and its Chief Executive Brady Dougan, Jordan said the SNB’s financial stability report had been taken out of context.

“It is a shame that our report was received very one-sidedly in the media. We also pointed to the strengths of our big banks, for example that the Swiss banks are hardly engaged in the peripheral states of the euro zone and have done a lot to cut risk already,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.