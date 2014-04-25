FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse hires JPMorgan banker for oil and gas group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Chris Conoscenti from JPMorgan Chase & Co to be the managing director for its oil and gas group in the Americas, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

Conoscenti, who worked at JPMorgan for 13 years and was managing director of the firm’s oil and gas group, will be based in Houston and start his new role in July, the memo showed.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Conoscenti will focus on exploration and production clients in Credit Suisse’s Americas Oil and Gas group, reporting to its co-heads, Brian McCabe and Tim Perry. (Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Paul Simao)

