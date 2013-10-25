FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse names Curran as new UK CEO - memo
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2013 / 9:48 AM / 4 years ago

Credit Suisse names Curran as new UK CEO - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has named Garrett Curran as its new UK chief executive, taking the role left vacant by the departure of James Leigh-Pemberton to manage Britain’s stakes in its part-nationalised banks.

Curran will take on the role at the end of October in addition to his existing responsibilities, the Swiss bank said in a memo seen by Reuters. Curran is head of fixed income sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the chief client officer for the region.

He joined Credit Suisse in 2008 from Dresdner Kleinwort, after previously working at UBS in London and New York in structured derivatives sales roles, and previously at Bankers Trust.

Leigh-Pemberton was last month named as the new head of UK Financial Investments, tasked with managing the sale of stakes in Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland.

