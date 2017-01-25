Small banks lose challenge to credit union business loans

A national trade group for U.S. community banks does not have standing to challenge a new federal rule that allegedly would allow more competition from credit unions, a federal judge in Virginia ruled.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Cacheris said the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) did not show its members are at imminent risk of losing business because of the rule, which changes restrictions on business loans that credit unions can issue.

