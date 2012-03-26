FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Credo restates 1st-qtr results
March 26, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Credo restates 1st-qtr results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Credo Petroleum said its first-quarter profit will be 12 percent lower than reported as the oil and gas company restates its results to account for unbilled costs.

The company said the adjustments were primarily due to costs incurred in the Bakken and Three Forks wells.

Credo, which owns assets in North Dakota Bakken and Three Forks, the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma, expects the adjustments to reduce its net income to $0.9 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with $1 million, or 10 cents per share, reported earlier.

Shares of the company closed at $11.09 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

