FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Forestar to buy Credo Petroleum for $146 mln
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Forestar to buy Credo Petroleum for $146 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Natural resources company Forestar Group Inc said it will buy Credo Petroleum Corp for $146 million in cash, more than doubling its proven oil and natural gas reserves estimates.

The majority of Forestar’s revenue comes from lease bonus payments and oil and gas royalties from over 470 producing wells owned and operated by third parties in Texas and Louisiana.

Monday’s deal will give Forestar ownership in several oil and gas formations including the Bakken and Three Forks.

The deal will help increase Forestar’s reserves by over 135 percent to 7.1 million barrels of oil equivalent, giving it more exposure to oil.

Forestar will pay Credo shareholders $14.50 per share, a 33 percent premium to the stock’s Friday close of $10.86 on the Nasdaq.

Credo shares rose 32 percent to a year-high of $14.38 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2012.

Goldman Sachs & Co advised Forestar, while Houlihan Lokey Financial Advisors Inc and Northland Capital Financial Services Llc advised Credo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.