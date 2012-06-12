FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Credo's 2nd-qtr profit jumps on higher oil output
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Credo's 2nd-qtr profit jumps on higher oil output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Credo Petroleum’s second-quarter profit quadrupled on a 67 percent jump in oil production.

Net Income rose to $1.1 million, or 11 cents per share, from $255,000, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted profit was 12 cents per share.

Revenue rose 44 percent to $5.9 million.

Total production volumes increased 30 percent to 90,800 barrels of oil equivalent. Crude oil accounted for 61 percent of the company’s total output during the quarter.

Credo, which suspended natural gas drilling in 2009 because of low prices, said gas output declined 7 percent in the first half of the year.

