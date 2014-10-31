FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse posts 390 mln Sfr net litigation provision in Q3
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2014 / 6:19 AM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse posts 390 mln Sfr net litigation provision in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Friday it added a relatively modest net 390 million Swiss francs ($406 million) to its litigation provision in the third quarter, bucking a recent trend of major banks drastically beefing up legal reserves.

The Zurich-based lender made the declaration in its full third-quarter report, published on Friday, after posting its financial results last week.

JPMorgan, UBS and Deutsche Bank each set aside more than $1 billion in the third quarter for extra legal costs, which sources have said is mostly to cover potential fines relating to currency market investigations. (1 US dollar = 0.9600 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

