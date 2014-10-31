UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse adds 390 mln Sfr to litigation provisions

(Adds more detail)

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Friday it added a net 390 million Swiss francs ($406 million) to its litigation provisions in the third quarter.

The Zurich-based bank made the declaration in its full third-quarter report, published on Friday, after reporting financial results last week.

The bank did not say what the provision was for.

JPMorgan, UBS and Deutsche Bank each set aside more than $1 billion in the third quarter for legal costs.

Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday earmarked 400 million pounds ($639.08 million) to cover potential fines from manipulating currency markets.

British bank Barclays also set aside 500 million pounds in the third quarter to cover potential fines for rigging currency markets.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan said last week the bank did not see material issues related to the global probe into the $5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

Chief Financial Officer David Mathers signalled in September that the U.S. government’s examination of financial crisis-era mortgage abuses was now Credit Suisse’s biggest legal worry.

The Swiss bank is also one of several major European financial institutions caught up in an investigation into alternative trading venues known as dark pools, though it gave no update on this in its third-quarter report.

In the second quarter, Credit Suisse made a 1.8 billion franc net litigation provision, largely due to a fine from U.S. authorities for helping clients evade taxes. (1 US dollar = 0.9600 Swiss franc) (1 US dollar = 0.6259 British pound) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin. Editing by Jane Merriman)