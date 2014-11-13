FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Credit Suisse's electronic fixed-income trading chief leaves - WSJ
November 13, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse's electronic fixed-income trading chief leaves - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ryan Sheftel, global head of fixed-income electronic trading at Credit Suisse Group AG, left the firm earlier this month for a new post, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Sheftel is serving three months of gardening leave and plans to start his new position in February, but declined to provide details, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1zQxbth)

Sheftel was also head of one of the bank’s newest subsidiaries, Wake USA LLC, which it was using to trade U.S. Treasurys, bond futures and other products electronically.

Credit Suisse was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)

