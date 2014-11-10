FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Credit Suisse's head of India investment banking Vedika Bhandarkar leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG’s head of India investment banking, Vedika Bhandarkar, is leaving the Swiss bank with immediate effect due to health reasons, people with direct knowledge of the development said on Monday.

Credit Suisse had hired Bhandarkar, who was also heading the global markets solutions group, from JPMorgan Chase & Co in 2010 to beef up its investment banking business in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The Swiss banking firm’s India chief executive, Mickey Doshi, will look after the investment banking business and global markets solutions group until Credit Suisse decides on the replacement of Bhandarkar, the people said.

A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse in Hong Kong declined to comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anand Basu)

