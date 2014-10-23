FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Credit Suisse third-quarter profit beats views, outlook cautious
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Credit Suisse third-quarter profit beats views, outlook cautious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Credit Suisse was cautiously optimistic for the year-end, as it posted third-quarter profit that beat expectations on Thursday.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse said net profit jumped to 1.025 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion), compared to the average forecast of 810 million Swiss francs in a Reuters poll.

“We have seen a mixed start to October, with recent market volatility benefitting certain businesses across both divisions, while negatively impacting others,” Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a statement.

The third-quarter results mark a return to profit for the bank after posting its biggest loss since the financial crisis in 2008 in the previous quarter, the result of a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.78 billion) fine from U.S. authorities for helping its clients evade taxes. (1 US dollar = 0.9543 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.