ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it was winding down its commodities trading to focus its resources on more profitable areas of its business.

In presentation slides accompanying the bank’s second-quarter earnings, Credit Suisse said it expected to achieve roughly $75 million in savings from the move and reduce risk-weighted assets by $2 billion. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)