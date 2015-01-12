Hong Kong securities watchdog bans former Credit Suisse trader

HONG KONG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities watchdog has barred a former Credit Suisse trader from operating in the local securities industry for life, after an investigation found he had doctored his trading books.

The Securities and Futures Commission said Jagjit Singh Dhillon, an ex-equity derivatives trader at the bank in Hong Kong, booked fictitious trades and entered false data into his trading book to conceal losses between May 8 and May 17 in 2012.

Dhillon was arrested by the police in June 2012, but holding charges were later withdrawn in May 2013 due to a lack of co-operation from key witnesses, the SFC said in a statement on Monday.