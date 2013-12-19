FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Suisse hires energy banker away from Morgan Stanley
December 19, 2013 / 6:40 PM / 4 years ago

Credit Suisse hires energy banker away from Morgan Stanley

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group has hired a former Morgan Stanley investment banker Brian McCabe to become co-head of its Americas oil and gas investment banking group, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

The memo said McCabe, who will be a managing director at the Swiss bank, will be based in Houston and report to the firm’s global head of oil & gas investment banking, Osmar Abib.

McCabe will lead the group in the Americas alongside Tim Perry, who will also remain co-head of the bank’s global upstream energy business.

McCabe was a co-head of North American energy at Morgan Stanley. He also had previous stints at Lazard and Credit Suisse.

