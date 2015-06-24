Cree to restructure LED business, cuts revenue forecast

June 24 (Reuters) - Cree Inc, a light-emitting diode maker, said it would restructure its LED products business, hurt by a decline in selling price and under-utilization of its factory.

Cree, which also lowered its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter, said on Wednesday it would buy back $500 million worth of stock for fiscal 2016.

The company said it expects to take a restructuring charge of about $85 million, partly in the fourth quarter ending June 28. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)