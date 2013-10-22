FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cree earnings forecast falls short of estimates, shares plunge
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 22, 2013 / 8:36 PM / 4 years ago

Cree earnings forecast falls short of estimates, shares plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Cree Inc, a maker of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), reported lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue and forecast current-quarter earnings below analyst estimates, sending its shares down 13 percent in extended trading.

Net income rose to $30.5 million, or 25 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $16.1 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 39 cents per share.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $391 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 39 cents per share on revenue of $392.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cree forecast a current-quarter adjusted profit of 36-41 cents per share, on revenue of $400-$420 million.

Analysts expected a profit of 44 cents per share on revenue of $414.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.