FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cree forecasts weak 1st-qtr as rising costs dent margins
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

Cree forecasts weak 1st-qtr as rising costs dent margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees first-quarter adj EPS $0.23-$0.28; est $0.28

* Sees first-quarter rev $305-$325 mln; est $329 mln

* Q4 adj EPS $0.25

* Q4 rev $306.8 mln, up 26 pct

Aug 7 (Reuters) - LED maker Cree Inc forecast weak results for the current quarter after its fourth-quarter profit almost halved on rising costs.

Cree now expects to earn 23 to 28 cents per share on an adjusted basis in the first quarter on revenue of $305 million to $325 million.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 28 cents a share on revenue of $329 million on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the fourth quarter almost halved to $10.0 million, or 9 cents per share, from $19.8 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 25 cents per share, ahead of analysts’ expectations of 23 cents per share.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $306.8 million, in line with a analysts’ average estimate of $306.3 million.

Gross margin, excluding items, fell to 36.3 percent in the fourth quarter from 38.8 percent in the year-ago period.

Cree shares rose about 2 percent in trading after the bell. They had closed at $26.34 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.