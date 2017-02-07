NEW YORK Feb 7 (Reuters LPC) - Gil Tollinchi, head of trading at Crescent Capital Group, has left the firm, according to sources.

Based in New York, Tollinchi was a managing director at the firm, sources said.

Crescent Capital had about US$25bn in assets as of December 31, according to its website.

A Crescent spokesperson declined to comment. Tollinchi could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)