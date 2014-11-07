FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Crescent Point Energy expects to lower 2015 capital expenditure budget
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Crescent Point Energy expects to lower 2015 capital expenditure budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects word “if” to “but” in quote to make clear 2015 budget will not be significantly lower)

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian light oil producer Crescent Point Energy said on Friday it expects its 2015 budget will be lower than 2014 given recent crude oil price volatility.

“We are currently in the middle of 2015 budget process, we haven’t finalized anything yet, but given the recent volatility the 2015 budget will be slightly lower than 2014, but not significantly,” Crescent Point chief executive officer Scott Saxberg said on a third quarter earnings call.

In 2014 Crescent Point’s capital expenditure guidance was C$2 billion. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.