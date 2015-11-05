FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crescent Point posts quarterly loss as oil prices weigh
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

Crescent Point posts quarterly loss as oil prices weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a third-quarter loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by a slump in oil prices.

The company posted a net loss of C$201.4 million ($153 million), or 40 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30.

It earned C$258.1 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Greg Tisdale would step down effective March 31. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
