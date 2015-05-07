FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crescent Point Energy posts loss on lower oil prices
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Crescent Point Energy posts loss on lower oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, hurt by weak oil prices.

The company reported a loss of C$46.1 million ($38.2 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31.

Crescent Point had earned C$30.9 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Funds flow, a key measure of Crescent’s ability to fund new drilling, fell to C$433.5 million from C$580.1 million. ($1 = C$1.21) (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh and Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

