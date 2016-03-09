FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crescent Point sees 2016 production at lower end of forecast
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Crescent Point sees 2016 production at lower end of forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp said it expected 2016 capital expenditure and production to be at the lower end of its forecasts and the company slashed its dividend.

The company cut its monthly dividend to 3 Canadian cents per share from 10 Canadian cents.

Crescent Point also posted a net loss of C$382.4 million ($285.4 million), or 76 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter. The company had a profit of C$121.3 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.