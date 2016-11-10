Canada's Crescent Point Energy posts smaller quarterly loss

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by lower costs.

The company's net loss narrowed to C$108.5 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$201.3 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total average daily production fell 6.9 percent to 160,610 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)