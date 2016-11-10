FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Canada's Crescent Point Energy posts smaller quarterly loss
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's Crescent Point Energy posts smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by lower costs.

The company's operating expenses fell by nearly 5 percent to C$12.18 million ($9.06 million) while its transportation costs dropped by about 20 percent to C$1.96 million.

Funds flow, a measure of Crescent's ability to fund new drilling, fell to C$368.1 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$483.5 million.

The company's net loss narrowed to C$108.5 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$201.3 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total average daily production fell 6.9 percent to 160,610 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). ($1 = 1.3450 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.