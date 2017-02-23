FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Crescent Point Energy posts bigger quarterly loss
February 23, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

Canada's Crescent Point Energy posts bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.

The oil and gas producer's net loss widened to C$510.6 million ($388.23 million), or 94 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$382.4 million, or 76 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The quarter also included an unrealized loss on derivatives of C$138.7 million. Crescent recorded one-time charges of about C$589.4 million in the year ago quarter.

Total average production fell 6.3 percent to 165,097 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.

$1 = 1.3152 Canadian dollars Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

