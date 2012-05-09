RLPC: Crescent Capital prices $308.25M CLO

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - RBS has priced a $308.25 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) for Crescent Capital Group LP after upsizing the deal slightly from $306 million at launch in April, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The CLO, which is called Atlas Senior Loan Fund, includes a $191 million Aaa/AAA tranche priced at a coupon of 132bp over Libor; a $25 million AA tranche priced at a coupon of 250bp over Libor; a $15 million A tranche priced at a coupon of 350bp over Libor; a $10 million A tranche priced at 5.149 percent; a $15 million BBB tranche priced at a coupon of 450bp over Libor; a $16.25 million BB- tranche priced at a coupon of 625bp over Libor; a $7 million B tranche priced at a coupon of 750bp over Libor; and a $29 million equity tranche.

The CLO’s reinvestment period - the length of time it can actively trade in and out of credits - is four years. The non-call period is two years. The CLO’s maturity date is on Aug. 15, 2024.

CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields - are still a substantial buyer base for corporate loans post the credit crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make up around 40-50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70-75 percent at the height of the market.

CLOs make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since the resurgence of the CLO market in 2011, liabilities spreads on all parts of CLOs’ capital stacks have been trending lower, although they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006.

In 2011, $13.24 billion in CLOs were printed in the U.S., according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. So far this year, $12.3 billion in CLOs have priced.