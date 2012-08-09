FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crescent Point says profit rises, raises output forecast
August 9, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Crescent Point says profit rises, raises output forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp said its profit rose 55 percent in the second quarter on higher oil output, and raised its production forecast for the year.

Canada’s No.5 independent oil producer said profit rose to C$287.4 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share, from C$184.9 million, or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Average daily production rose 47 percent to 96,972 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

The company raised its average production forecast for 2012 to more than 95,000 boe/d from 88,500 boe/d.

Crescent Point also increased this year’s exit production rate forecast by 2.6 percent to 100,000 boe/d.

Funds from operations rose 24 percent to C$386.3 million, or C$1.19 per share.

Crescent Point shares closed at C$40.42 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

