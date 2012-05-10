FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Crescent Point loss narrows on higher output
May 10, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Crescent Point loss narrows on higher output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s No.5 independent oil producer Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on higher production and increased selling prices.

First-quarter loss was C$3.9 million, or 1 Canadian cent per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of C$102.2 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share.

Average daily production rose to 90,285 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 75,574 boe/d, a year earlier.

Average selling price rose 7 percent to C$81.13 per boe.

Funds from operations rose 35 percent to C$400.9 million, or C$1.34 per share.

Crescent Point shares closed at C$40.92 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

