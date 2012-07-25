FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Petroplus Swiss refinery Cressier fully operational-Vitol
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 9:35 AM / 5 years ago

Former Petroplus Swiss refinery Cressier fully operational-Vitol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Swiss refinery Cressier, formerly owned by the bankrupt Petroplus, and now run in a joint venture between Vitol and Atlas Invest is now fully operational, Vitol said on Wednesday.

“With a number of investments made following the acquisition, conditions are now met to fully resume refining and corresponding marketing operations with safety as the key priority,” Vitol said in a statement.

Swiss-based Petroplus filed for insolvency in January after it defaulted on $1.75 billion of debt.

The refinery was one of Petroplus’s smaller plants with a capacity of around 68,000 barrels per day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.