UK builder Crest Nicholson eyes stock market return-source

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Crest Nicholson is eyeing a return to the stock market five years after it was taken over during the housing crash, looking to ride an uptick in Britain’s moribund housebuilding sector, a source close to the company said.

The source said a flotation on the London stock market was being actively explored, describing a 500 million pound ($811 million) valuation at the lower end of the possible range.

“The listed housebuilders have been doing well and there have been a host of government measures to stimulate house building so now would be a good time to float,” the person said, underlining any move would be dependent on the state of the stock market.

Crest Nicholson, one of Britain’s biggest housebuilders, was hit hard by the slump in the UK housing market after years of easy credit inflated prices.

It was taken private by Scottish entrepreneur Tom Hunter and mortgage lender HBOS in 2007 and is now majority owned by U.S. distressed investment fund Varde Partners, after a series of deals last year.

Housebuilders Persimmon and Barratt Developments posted strong profit rises over the past month, helped by a shortage of new homes and government measures which have shored up demand for their properties despite a fragile UK economic outlook.