May 6 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners LP said it would buy affiliate Crestwood Midstream Partners LP in a stock-deal that values the company at about $3.5 billion.

Crestwood Midstream unit holders will receive 2.75 Crestwood Equity units for each unit held, or $18.75 per unit.

The offer represents a 17 percent premium to Crestwood Midstream Tuesday closing, the companies said. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)