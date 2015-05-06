UPDATE 1-Crestwood to buy unit in $3.5 bln deal to simplify structure

(Adds details from the statement)

May 6 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners LP said it would buy affiliate Crestwood Midstream Partners LP in a $3.5 billion stock-deal to simplify its corporate structure.

Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) are often consolidated when a unit in a group is underperforming its peers or to eliminate incentivized distribution rights that can divert a large chunk of cash returns to general partners.

Distribution payouts are becoming a burden for energy companies at a time when they are struggling with a steep fall in global crude oil prices.

The Crestwood deal, essentially an in-house merger, comes months after Energy Transfer Partners, also an MLP, said it would buy affiliate Regency Energy Partners LP for about $11 billion.

Crestwood Midstream unit holders will receive 2.75 Crestwood Equity units for each unit held, or $18.75 per unit.

The offer represents a 17 percent premium to Crestwood Midstream’s Tuesday closing, the companies said.

The companies said the merger would eliminate Crestwood Midstream’s incentive distribution rights.

Citigroup Global Markets was financial adviser to Crestwood and Andrews Kurth LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP were legal advisers.

Evercore Partners was financial adviser to Crestwood Equity’ conflicts committee and Locke Lord LLP served as legal counsel.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co was financial adviser and Paul Hastings LLP the legal counsel to Crestwood Midstream conflicts committee. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)