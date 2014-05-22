FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Creval to launch 400 mln euro rights issue on Monday
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Creval to launch 400 mln euro rights issue on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized lender Credito Valtellinese said on Thursday a planned 400 million euro ($546.6 million) rights issue would start on Monday after receiving a green light from Italy’s market watchdog.

Investors will have until June 20 to exercise the rights to buy the new shares. The rights can be traded until June 13 included.

Creval said in a statement its board would meet later on Thursday to decide the final terms of the share sale.

Creval is one of nine Italian banks currently planning to tap investors for cash for a total of nearly 11 billion euros in an effort to strengthen their capital base.

Banco Popolare successfully completed last month a 1.5 billion euro cash call while a 500 million euro rights issue at Banca Popolare di Milano ends on Friday.

$1 = 0.7318 Euros Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.