Creval signs update of 5 bln euro EMTN programme

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Credito Valtellinese has updated its up to 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) debt issuance programme, the Italian mid-sized bank said on Thursday.

“The annual update of the ‘euro medium term note programme’ (EMTN) was signed in London today,” Creval said in a statement, adding rating agencies DBRS and Fitch Ratings had reviewed the plan.

Natixis is the arranger of the programme. It is also dealer together with Creval, Banca Akros, Banca IMI, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JPMorgan, Mediobanca, RBS, UBS and UniCredit.