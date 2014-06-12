FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Creval signs update of 5 bln euro EMTN programme
June 12, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Creval signs update of 5 bln euro EMTN programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Credito Valtellinese has updated its up to 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) debt issuance programme, the Italian mid-sized bank said on Thursday.

“The annual update of the ‘euro medium term note programme’ (EMTN) was signed in London today,” Creval said in a statement, adding rating agencies DBRS and Fitch Ratings had reviewed the plan.

Natixis is the arranger of the programme. It is also dealer together with Creval, Banca Akros, Banca IMI, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JPMorgan, Mediobanca, RBS, UBS and UniCredit.

$1 = 0.7345 Euros Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
