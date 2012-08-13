FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Crew Energy profit rises on higher production, lower spending
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Crew Energy profit rises on higher production, lower spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and natural gas producer Crew Energy Inc reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher production and lower spending.

The company’s net income rose to C$24.1 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, from C$16.3 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Petroleum and natural gas sales for the company, which operates in Alberta, northeast British Columbia and Saskatchewan, rose 42 percent to C$99.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 7 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$108.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total production in the quarter rose 72 percent, while capital expenditure fell 43 percent.

Crew still expects production to average 28,000 to 29,000 boe/day in the year.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company’s shares, which have lost about 49 percent of their value in the last six months, closed at C$6.79 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.