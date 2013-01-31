FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Annaly Capital to buy CreXus Investment in $872 million deal
January 31, 2013

Annaly Capital to buy CreXus Investment in $872 million deal

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mortgage-backed REIT Annaly Capital Management Inc said it will spend $872 million to buy all the shares of CreXus Investment Corp it does not already own.

Annaly, which holds about 12.4 percent of CreXus, will pay $13 per share in cash for the remaining shares, a 4 percent premium to the stock’s Wednesday close.

The deal, which has been approved by the CreXus board, values CreXus at about $996 million.

Annaly, the largest mortgage REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange, had in November offered $12.50 for each CreXus share, then a 13 percent premium.

